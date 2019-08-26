Razorback Soccer (1-1) fell in double overtime to the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) in front of 2,241 fans on Sunday night at Razorback Field. The two squads were even (10) in the shots department, but OU held a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

How It Happened

>> Sooner forward Kaylee Dao put home a rebound in the 105’ after Arkansas ‘keeper Katie Lund saved a shot by Hailey Davidson.

The Run of Play

After a relatively quiet first half, the Sooners controlled the pace of play early in second stanza, earning a shot by Lauren Tovy that was eventually blocked in the 60th-minute.

Junior Abbi Neece would get the first decent look in the half for the Razorbacks with a shot from distance that sailed over the crossbar in the 67th-minute. The chance of the match for the Razorbacks came in the 70’ off a corner kick by freshman Cara Young. The Sooners were forced to block several shots by Arkansas inside the box as Oklahoma goalie Nikki Panas was eventually forced to punch it out. Reagan Swindall’s shot on the rebound was deflected away before making it to the goal.

The Razorbacks and Sooners were knotted up at 0-0 after 90 minutes, as the squads headed to extra time.

After neither team was able to get a shot off in the first period of OT, Davidson got on the end of a cross, forcing Lund to make a save in the 105th-minute that Dao would eventually clean up to give the Sooners their second win of the season.

Next Up

Arkansas will head to Oxford, Miss. for a pair of neutral match-ups with Minnesota and SEMO. The match against Minnesota scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, and the Razorbacks will face SEMO on Sunday, Sept. 1. First kick is slated for 4 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT, respectively.