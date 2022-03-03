Hogs fall in SEC semifinals to Aggies, 82-64

The Hogs suffered a tough loss against the Aggies on Saturday, falling 82-64 in SEC Semifinals. Arkansas now waits to where they will be headed for the NCAA tourney.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks from the SEC tournament on Saturday.

Like Friday's game against LSU, this one did not start out the prettiest. The Aggies climbed out to a ten-point lead with about two minutes left in the first half when Quenten Jackson nailed a jumper.

The Aggies held onto that lead going into the break 36-24. To make matters worse, JD Notae had three fouls and Chris Lykes had two heading into halftime.

With about four minutes into the second half, Devo Davis added the And1 for Arkansas, which pulled the Hogs within six.

It seemed like the momentum was just about to shift for the Razorbacks, but Texas A&M's Quenten Jackson just went in for the dunk to put the Aggies up on top 47-36 over Arkansas with 14:41 left in the game.

Stanley Umude changed up the mood in Tampa when drilled a three that got the Hogs within three with about 12 minutes left.

Again, it seemed like the momentum would shift after that, but it didn't.

Nearly two minutes later Hayden Hefner made a three-point basket to give A&M a 10-point lead that they would hold on to and extend for the rest of the game, defeating Arkansas 82-64.