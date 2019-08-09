OXFORD, Miss — The Razorbacks traveled to Oxford in their first-ever SEC game of the season.

The first quarter opened with Ole Miss scoring on a 13-play, 85-yard drive. Matt Corral threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. Corrall had 61 yards passing and 11 running on the drive. Quarter ends with Ole Miss up 7-0.

The second quarter was calm with both teams kicking field goals, Ole Miss keeping it's 7 point lead into the third quarter, where the Rebels scored on a 71-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Scottie Phillips.

The fourth quarter is when it turned into a ball game with both teams getting big touchdowns. Arkansas returned a 69 yard fumble for a touchdown tightening the game to 17-10.

Ole Miss responded with a give-play, 74-yard touchdown after Elijah went to the house.

Ole Miss added to their lead to 31-10 when Phillips scored for the second time for the night. This one went for 26 yards.

The final score was in favor for the rebels, 31-17.