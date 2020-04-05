FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek stated Monday the University has a plan in place to start the football season on time.

Yurachek made the announcement to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on a zoom call Monday morning. After confusion, the Razorback AD released a tweet clarifying there is a plan in place, but the official decision has not been made.

Yurachek added that the University has looked at all options including sanitizing Razorback Stadium, allowing fans in with social distancing, as well as providing personal protective equipment for stadium employees.