Razorbacks Jump to #20

Arkansas, winners of seven straight SEC games, climbed in both polls this week. The Razorbacks are at #20 in both polls.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas, winners of seven straight SEC games, climbed in both polls this week. The Razorbacks are at #20 in both polls, moving up four spots in the media poll and eight spots in the coaches.

Keeping it moving 📈



Last time the Hogs were ranked in consecutive weeks? 2015. pic.twitter.com/Vl7lB3NbB3 — HAWWWWWWWGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 22, 2021

It marks the first time Arkansas has been ranked inside the top 20 since the 2015 regular-season finale versus LSU when the Hogs were ranked 19th.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for two home games this week. First on tap is #6/7 Alabama on Wednesday (Feb. 24). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

With the Razorbacks at #20 and Crimson Tide at #6, this will be the first time both teams will be ranked in a match-up in Bud Walton Arena since then #16 Arkansas hosted then #13 South Carolina on Feb. 18, 1998 — a gam­e Arkansas won 96-88.

Arkansas will close the wee by hosting LSU on Saturday (Feb. 27) versus LSU with tipoff set for 1:00 pm (CT). After the game, Arkansas will honor its 2020-21 seniors.