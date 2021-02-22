Razorbacks Jump to #20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas, winners of seven straight SEC games, climbed in both polls this week. The Razorbacks are at #20 in both polls, moving up four spots in the media poll and eight spots in the coaches.
It marks the first time Arkansas has been ranked inside the top 20 since the 2015 regular-season finale versus LSU when the Hogs were ranked 19th.
Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for two home games this week. First on tap is #6/7 Alabama on Wednesday (Feb. 24). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
With the Razorbacks at #20 and Crimson Tide at #6, this will be the first time both teams will be ranked in a match-up in Bud Walton Arena since then #16 Arkansas hosted then #13 South Carolina on Feb. 18, 1998 — a game Arkansas won 96-88.
Arkansas will close the wee by hosting LSU on Saturday (Feb. 27) versus LSU with tipoff set for 1:00 pm (CT). After the game, Arkansas will honor its 2020-21 seniors.
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.