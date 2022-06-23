Razorbacks fall to Ole Miss to end College World Series run

The Diamond Hogs’ season officially comes to an end after they fell to Ole Miss on Thursday. This brings the Razorbacks’ postseason run to an end.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday in their third matchup of the College World Series.

In the top of the fourth, Kevin Graham doubled down the right field line to bring in Justin Bench to put the Rebels up 1-0.

The Rebels struck again in the seventh inning when Calvin Harris added and RBI single to score Tim Elko and put Ole Miss up 2-0.

The Hogs just couldn't score throughout the entire game, as Ole Miss held the Razorbacks scoreless during the win.

This officially brings the Hogs' season to an end.