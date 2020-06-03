GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from post-game press conference after the Razorbacks defeated Auburn.)

Arkansas led for only 8 seconds against Texas A&M, but it was enough as the Razorbacks defeated the Aggies 67-66 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Former Little Rock Central star Kiara Williams hit 2 free throws to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game 67-66. Williams finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Texas A&M had a chance to win down the stretch but the Hogs defense prevailed.

The game could not have started worse for the Hogs who trailed 12-0 out of the gate before the Hogs started to chip away.

Makayla Daniels led the Hogs with 13 points. Chelsea Dungee added 12. It was an off day for Alexis Tolefree who shot 1-8 from 3-point land. She rallied for 11 points.

Next up the Razorbacks take on #1 seed South Carolina at 4:00 PM on the SEC Network.

