FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Only one additional road test lays between the Razorbacks and the SEC Tournament and that road runs through College Station, Texas. The University of Arkansas softball team will face the Aggies of Texas A&M in a three-game series beginning Saturday (April 27).

Saturday's game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. with Sunday and Monday's games scheduled for 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. All three games can be seen on SEC Network with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Erin Miller (color) on the call.

For the season, Texas A&M (25-21, 3-15 SEC) is led offensively by Payton McBride and Kelbi Fortenberry, who top the team with a .353 and .340 batting averages, respectively. Fortenberry leads the Aggies in multiple categories, including runs (29), hits (51) and stolen bases (10).

Arkansas' Hannah McEwen is coming off a stellar week, posting an 8-for-12 performance at the plate that included a double and a home run. McEwen recorded six runs and six runs batted in for a .667 batting average and .714 on base percentage.

The Hogs will be on the hunt for another victory after defeating the Aggies for the first time in program history the last time they met in 2017. On that April day, senior Ashley Diaz picked the perfect time for her first hit of the weekend with a two-out RBI single to left field to send the Razorbacks to a 4-3 win over then No. 5 Texas A&M. Arkansas scored twice in the final frame to rally past the Aggies for the program’s first win in the series. The victory doubled as the Razorbacks’ first win over a top-five opponent since the 2014 season.

The Last Time Out

The Razorbacks recorded an 8-5 victory over No.9 LSU on Thursday night (April 18); the win was the first of its kind since 2013. The Hogs followed with a statement 11-0 run-rule victory over the Tigers on Friday before dropping the final game of the series 3-1 on Saturday. Arkansas' 2-1 series win was LSU's first series loss of the season.

In the Polls

After winning eight of their last nine contests, the Razorbacks are holding steady in the polls, cruising into Week 11 sitting at 23rd in the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI, and ranked #18 by USA Today/NFCA, #13 by Fastpitch News, #18 by FloSoftball, #21 by Softball America and #24 in the USA Softball/ESPN poll.

Razorback Tid-Bits