Razorbacks ranked 14th by Baseball America

Arkansas will begin the 2021 season inside the Top 15 according to Baseball America, ranked 14th in the publication’s preseason poll.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will begin the 2021 season inside the Top 15 according to Baseball America, ranked 14th in the publication’s preseason poll.

The Razorbacks will begin Head Coach Dave Van Horn’s 19th season ranked in every major poll released to date. The Hogs are No. 8 according to D1Baseball.com, ranked 20th by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball News slotted Arkansas 22nd in their preseason poll. The Razorbacks are one of nine SEC teams inside the Baseball America preseason Top 25. Florida leads the way in the poll’s top spot followed by No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama.

Arkansas is coming off an 11-5 record in a shortened season due to the pandemic that came to an end prior to Southeastern Conference play beginning. The Razorbacks final win, however, was Van Horn’s 700th as the Hogs’ skipper.

The Razorbacks officially open preseason practice on Friday in preparation for the team’s season opener against No. 3 Texas Tech on Feb. 19 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Opening weekend at the home of the Texas Rangers will be a challenge for the Hogs with games against No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 12 Texas and No. 13 TCU.

Overall, Arkansas’ schedule features 25 games against 11 teams ranked in Baseball America’s preseason poll, including No. 23 Oklahoma.