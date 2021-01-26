Razorbacks ranked No. 18 in NFCA preseason poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas softball team has been ranked No. 18 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
It’s the second-highest USA Today/NFCA preseason poll ranking in program history, after being slotted 14th to start 2019.
Arkansas is one of nine SEC squads to earn a top 25 ranking, the most among all 32 conferences.
The Razorbacks begin their season at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La. where they play five games, including a matchup against No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks 2021 schedule features nine opponents that are ranked or receiving a vote in the poll.
NFCA Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll – Points/First Place Votes
Italics – 2021 Arkansas Opponent
1. UCLA 800 (32)
2. Washington 748
3. Arizona 717
4. Oklahoma 708
5. LSU 644
6. Texas 611
7. Florida 605
8. Alabama 588
9. Louisiana 565
10. Oregon 481
11. Oklahoma State 476
12. Florida State 403
13. Kentucky 359
14. Georgia 352
15. Virginia Tech 317
16. Arizona State 295
17. Michigan 264
18. Arkansas 244
19. South Carolina 227
20. Mississippi State 180
21. UCF 159
22. Baylor 147
23. Missouri 117
24. Minnesota 114
25. Duke 64
Others receiving votes: Fresno State (62), Tennessee (54), Stanford (33), Utah (13), Cal State Fullerton (12), Clemson (9), North Texas (8), Texas Tech (8), Northwestern (7), James Madison (6), Liberty (1), Notre Dame (1), San Diego State (1).