Razorbacks romp in season opening win, 142-62

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many wondered if the 2020 basketball season would ever begin, but Arkansas left no questions Wednesday night, downing Mississippi Valley State 142-62.

This one was close for about the first five minutes or so. The Delta Devils were keeping things close with turnovers and a couple threes, then Conner Vanover hit a layup with 14 minutes left in the first that sparked a 26-0 run that ended things everywhere but the clock. The Hogs hit seven threes in that stretch, three from Vanover and four from Vance Jackson.

At halftime, Arkansas led 61-30. Four Hogs were already in double digits, and nine different Razorbacks scored in the first half alone.

Arkansas didn't lose a beat in the break, starting the second half with a quick 16-0 run. Vanover with a three with 11:36 left to play, and all that was left was to see just what kind of program records the Hogs could set for scoring.