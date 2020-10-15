Razorbacks set for Fall Series

The Razorbacks are coming off a shortened season that saw the team go 11-5 before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Hogs were led by Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin, who were both picked in the limited Major League Baseball Draft in June. Kjerstad was picked second overall by Baltimore with Martin going in the third round to the Philadelphia Phillies. Van Horn’s Hogs return six players that started at least 13 of the team’s 16 games, including outfielder Christian Franklin who hit .381 with eight extra-base hits. On the mound, the team returns seven arms that started games last spring – including weekend starters Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander.