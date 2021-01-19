Razorbacks set to host 33 games at Baum-Walker Stadium

The home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium is set for Feb. 25 against Southeast Missouri State as part of a four-game series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas is set to host 33 games at Baum-Walker Stadium this spring as part of the team’s regular season schedule that begins on Feb. 19 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against the Texas Longhorns.

The Razorbacks begin their 19th season under head coach Dave Van Horn at the home of the Texas Rangers at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. After taking on Texas in the season lid lifter, the Hogs will face off against Texas Tech (Feb. 20) and TCU (Feb. 21) to wrap up opening weekend. The Razorbacks have taken on all three former Southwest Conference foes in recent years, splitting a pair of games at Texas in 2019, splitting two games at the College World Series in 2019 against Texas Tech and sweeping a Super Regional against TCU in 2019.

The home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium is set for Feb. 25 against Southeast Missouri State as part of a four-game series. The following weekend (March 5-7), Murray State visits Fayetteville. The three-game set against the Racers will be just the second ever meeting between the two schools and first since the Hogs swept a pair of games in Fayetteville in 1986.

The Razorbacks’ first true road series of the season will be at Louisiana Tech (March 12-14). The trip to Ruston, La. will be the first for Arkansas since 2017 and the first three-game weekend series at Louisiana Tech since 2007.

The Hogs open a six-game homestand with a game against Oklahoma on March 16 before beginning SEC play.

Arkansas’ Southeastern Conference slate will feature the same teams the Razorbacks were set to take on in 2020 but this season the Hogs will open SEC play at home against Alabama (March 19-21). A two-game series against Memphis (March 23-24) will wrap up the homestand before the Razorbacks hit the road for the first time in conference play with a trip to Mississippi State (March 26-28).

The first-ever meeting between Central Arkansas and the Razorbacks will take place inside Baum-Walker Stadium on March 30. A three-game set against Auburn (April 1-3) beginning on Thursday night is sandwiched between the historic match-up with UCA and a pair of games with Little Rock (April 6-7).

Three games at Ole Miss (April 9-11) precede another six-game homestand, beginning with two games against UAPB (April 13-14). The Razorbacks take on Texas A&M April 16-18 at Baum-Walker Stadium and host Grambling State on April 20. The game against Grambling State was originally scheduled for Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, but has been moved to campus to minimize additional travel for the Razorbacks during the pandemic.

The Hogs’ first trip to South Carolina (April 23-25) since 2016 kicks off the second half of the conference schedule. Arkansas and the Gamecocks last faced off in a Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2018 that sent the Razorbacks back to Omaha. A Tuesday tilt with Missouri State (April 27) comes before a three-game series at LSU (April 30-May 2).

Georgia visits Fayetteville for the first time since 2017 with a three-game weekend series May 7-9. The Hogs and Dawgs have not met in the regular season since 2018 and last met in the SEC Tournament in 2019.

The first-ever game against Arkansas State is on the books for May 11 at Baum-Walker Stadium and will wrap up the Razorbacks’ nonconference schedule. The game with the Red Wolves will be the sixth game for the Razorbacks against teams from the Natural State.

The Hogs finish off the regular season with a series at Tennessee (May 14-16), Arkansas’ first trip to Knoxville since 2017, and host Florida in the final series of the regular season beginning on Thursday, May 20. The Gators visit to The Hill will be the first series between the two teams since 2016.

The league’s TV schedule will be released at a later date. Information regarding tickets will be emailed to season ticket holders later this week.

DATE – OPPONENT - SITE

All games and times are subject to change

February 19 – Texas - Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

February 20 - Texas Tech - Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

February 21 – TCU - Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

February 25 - SE Missouri State - Baum-Walker Stadium

February 26 - SE Missouri State - Baum-Walker Stadium

February 27 - SE Missouri State - Baum-Walker Stadium

February 28 - SE Missouri State - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 5 - Murray State - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 6 - Murray State - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 7 - Murray State - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 12 - Louisiana Tech - Ruston, La.

March 13 - Louisiana Tech - Ruston, La.

March 14 - Louisiana Tech - Ruston, La.

March 16 - Oklahoma - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 19 - Alabama - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 20 - Alabama - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 21 - Alabama - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 23 - Memphis - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 24 - Memphis - Baum-Walker Stadium

March 26 - Mississippi State - Starkville, Miss.

March 27 - Mississippi State - Starkville, Miss.

March 28 - Mississippi State - Starkville, Miss.

March 30 - Central Arkansas - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 1 - Auburn - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 2 - Auburn - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 3 - Auburn - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 6 - Little Rock - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 7 - Little Rock - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 9 - Ole Miss - Oxford, Miss.

April 10 - Ole Miss - Oxford, Miss.

April 11 - Ole Miss - Oxford, Miss.

April 13 - UAPB - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 14 - UAPB - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 16 - Texas A&M - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 17 - Texas A&M - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 18 - Texas A&M - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 20 - Grambling State - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 23 - South Carolina - Columbia, S.C.

April 24 - South Carolina - Columbia, S.C.

April 25 - South Carolina - Columbia, S.C.

April 27 - Missouri State - Baum-Walker Stadium

April 30 - LSU - Baton Rouge, La.

May 1 - LSU - Baton Rouge, La.

May 2 - LSU - Baton Rouge, La.

May 7 - Georgia - Baum-Walker Stadium

May 8 - Georgia - Baum-Walker Stadium

May 9 - Georgia - Baum-Walker Stadium

May 11 - Arkansas State - Baum-Walker Stadium