Razorbacks talk loss to UNT — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- POSTGAME QUOTES: ARKANSAS PLAYERS

SANTOS RAMIREZ, SENIOR DEFENSIVE BACK

On how he thinks the game played out…

“As a team we had many mistakes. On the defensive side of the ball, we gave up too many deep balls. This is a tough loss and this is going to be the one that hurts, but at the end of the day we’re still a band of brothers and we have a lot more games to play. Regardless of win or lose, we have another day to live and get better. So, we’re going to move on and look towards Auburn.”

On missing players and how that affected the game...

“Preparation. In practice we have to be better at wrapping up, regardless if the whistle blows or not, we have to go finish so we can take that to the game. Obviously today we were unsuccessful at breaking down the ball carrier. I still felt we had guys flying around.”

On when people call this a rebuilding year…

“I feel like leadership needs to step up more than ever now. There is going to become a point in the locker room where guys are going to point fingers. We can’t allow that. We can’t entertain that. We have to make sure that next week our preparation in the film room, the classroom is consistent. If you’re not consistent off the field, you’re not going to be consistent on the field. We have to have that mentality that there isn’t any feeling sorry for yourself. We all are men here. Regardless of when adversity comes, the goal of football is to prepare us for life. You have to continue to push forward. We have Auburn coming up. We just lost to North Texas, but it is what it is. It’s not a rebuilding year, we’re going to make sure that next week we can bounce back from this, and that we can play with Auburn. I feel like we can and it starts with preparation.”

HJALTE FROHOLDT, SENIOR CENTER

On the freshman quarterbacks…

“Anybody that lines up behind me, I am supportive of them and I’m excited to get them out there. Connor [Noland] came out there with a really positive mindset. He is a very energetic guy and he came out there and made some plays for us. In the end, we didn’t protect. We gave up a lot of pressure in the second half when Connor came in. Cole got hit hard a couple times too. A quarterback can’t throw the ball well, can’t sit in the pocket and receivers can’t run good routes if Cole has to start scrambling, because what he is seeing is a big D-linemen in his face. I think we all have to rally and I think all position groups made mistakes, but in the end we all have to protect better.”

On rebuilding…

“I know a lot of people say it’s a broken record, just the way we respond. Coach Morris says we have to look at ourselves in the mirror. If we start veering off track now, we’re never going to have a good football team or even be near it. We have to stay to our standards. We have to stay to what we believe in and how we think to run a football team. People say it’s a rebuilding year. We have a tough schedule ahead and if we think it is rebuild and already have a losing mindset, then it is not going to be very pretty. We are going to face an extremely good Auburn team, who just had a really close loss with LSU. They are probably ready to come back out and show that they can play. That is what we are going to do. We are going to approach every single week like that. We can’t sit and dwell in the past. All we can focus on is what is ahead. I know we have said that before and Coach Morris will probably say the same thing. If you don’t believe in what our standards are, then we are never going to get back on track. Not this year or any year ahead. If you don’t stay on track and stay believing in what your principles are, then you’re just going to crumble.”

JARED CORNELIUS, SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER

On what it means to bounce back…

“I mean it is a one-play warrior mentality. That starts tomorrow in our practices and in our meetings. At the end of the day, it’s the next man up. It’s a new game. We can’t get too worried about North Texas because we just played them and we aren’t going to play them again. We have to move on. We have to come out to practice Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and give 100%. That is any week. That is after a win or after a loss. It doesn’t matter if that’s to Alabama or to North Texas. At the end of the day, we have to come back and give it all we got.”

© 2018 KTHV