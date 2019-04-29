FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Casey Opitz walk-off double in the 10th inning gave Arkansas the sweep over Tennessee as the Razorbacks improve to 15-6 in SEC play.

The Diamond Hogs came back from a 3-2 deficit in the 9th inning courtesy of a Christian Franklin solo home run to force extra innings. Arkansas held Tennessee scoreless in the top of the 10th before Opitz won it for the Razorbacks.

Connor Noland got the start on the bump for Arkansas and delivered tossing 7 innings with a career high 10 strikeouts. Noland did not factor in the decision. Heston Kjerstad, Jack Kenley, Christian Frankling, and Casey Opitz all delivered RBI's to help the Hogs win 4-3.

Arkansas now makes their annual trip to Dickey-Stephens Park Tuesday night as they take on Grambling State.

First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.