LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hall has won just four games the past seven seasons. Now 3rd year head coach Kipchoge VanHoose tries to rebuild this historic program.

"You know if you think about it, these young people 14,15,16, and 17 they haven’t seen Hall High have a winning season pretty much at all." Unlike fellow 6A schools, the Warriors only average around 35 players. Most schools their size average near 100.

"It's kind of tough to push the envelope because some of the kids may say hey I want to go work 40 hours a week and earn a paycheck."

Numbers may be low, but the spirit is not, Kavionne Rucker plays both sides of the ball. "A lot of kids look up to me, so I’ve got to motivate them to come out here. They don’t have to come out here at all but with the weather they’ll be out here and I’ll be out here with them."

This group determined the show the heart of a champion, and the spirit of a Warrior. "I think it’s important that we put out a product that allow our alumni to be proud of us and be excited about hall warrior football."