Records broken as Trojans blow past Warhawks, 71-36

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A new school record was set and a national leader now wears a Little Rock uniform as the Trojans returned to the win column with a dominating 71-36 win over ULM Friday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center.

Mayra Caicedo doled out a school record 17 assists – the most in a single game by any player in the country this season – and ignited a Little Rock offense that shot a dominating 50% from the field and drained 10 3-pointers in the game for the Trojans (7-6, 3-3 Sun Belt).

Most of those came off the hand of Ky’lie Scott, who led all players with a career-high 23 points. Scott, a sophomore, hit six treys in the game while adding six rebounds. Scott was seemingly unstoppable in the first half, matching her career high of 19 points in just the first 20 minutes as the Trojans registered the most points they have scored in a half (46) this season.

Scott was joined in double figures by Teal Battle’s 17 points as the senior forward was 7-for-9 from the field including a perfect 3-for-3 from long range while Alayzha Knapp added 10 points. Krystan Vornes led all players with 10 rebounds.

ULM (2-11, 0-7) struggled offensive, shooting just 28% (15 of 53) from the field. The 36 points scored by the Warhawks are the second-fewest in the series history between the two teams and the fewest scored by ULM in a game all season.

It seemed as if Little Rock could do no wrong in the first half as the Trojans entered intermission on a 21-5 run and Scott had the same number of points at halftime as ULM’s entire team.

Little Rock, who never trailed, controlled the pace of play and took advantage of every situation possible. The Trojans scored 24 points off 16 ULM turnovers, had a 45-28 advantage in rebounds and out-scored ULM in second chance points, 15-4.

ULM was led by the 12 points from Whitney Goins.