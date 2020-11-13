Red Cruises Past White, 103-67; Notae leads All Scorers with 30

The Red team only committed six turnovers while dishing out 27 assists on 39 made baskets, including 16 3-pointers.

The Red team only committed six turnovers while dishing out 27 assists on 39 made baskets, including 16 3-pointers. On the other side, the White squad committed 19 turnovers and was just 7-of-20 from beyond the arc.

JD Notae led all scorers with 30 points – six playing most of the first half with the White and 24 in the second half playing with the Red. Desi Sills, who also split time, scored 24 including 11 on 5-of-8 shooting with the Red and 13 points in the second half with the White, making 3-of-4 from the field and 6-of-6 at the line.

Justin Smith and Moses Moody, seeing all their action with the Red, scored 22 points and 21 points, respectively. Smith drained 9-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. The graduate senior also had six assists. Moody added six rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Tate, also playing a full game with the Red, had a team-best eight assists with 11 points.

Khalen Robinson, playing with the White all night, scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Vance Jackson Jr., who played half with the White and half with the Red, scored 15 points.

Freshman Davonte Davis led all players with eight rebounds while fellow rookie Jaylin Williams pulled down six.

The night started with a slam dunk contest. Davis won. Also participating were Moody, Ethan Henderson and Smith.

First Quarter: Red 17-14

• Red won the tip and Moses Moody made the first basket.

• Red jumped out to a 6-0 start.

• Khalen Robinson hit back-to-back baskets for White to tie the game at 10-10. Davonte Davis stole the ensuing inbounds pass and Brandon Kimble converted the layup for a 12-10 White lead.

• Red, behind Desi Sills’ quarter-best nine points, regained the momentum to help Red lead 17-14 to end the quarter.

Second Quarter: Red won 24-17 .. Led 41-31 at Half

• Vance Jackson was 3-for-3, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range to lead White with nine points in the quarter.

• Justin Smith was 5-of-5 shooting, including a pair of 3’s, to lead the Red with eight points in the quarter.

Third Quarter: Red won 31-22 … Led 72-53 through third quarter

• Desi Sills scored 11 of his team’s 22 points.

• Red was led by JD Notae with nine, followed by Justin Smith and Moses Moody, each with seven.

Fourth Quarter: Red won 31-14 … Final was 103-67

• Red opened the quarter on a 13-0 run, thanks to a pair s 3’s by JD Notae.

• Notae outscored the White team in the quarter, 15-to-14. Notae was 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Arkansas opens the season versus Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 (Wednesday) at Bud Walton Arena.