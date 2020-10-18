Red team explodes in 11-run sixth, evens series

The two teams traded zeroes through the first five innings as starting pitchers Kole Ramage for the Red and Caleb Bolden for the Black battled in and out of trouble before turning it over to their respective bullpens. The Black Team bullpen blinked first in the top of the sixth when Matt Goodheart snuck a home run over the outstretched glove of a leaping Christian Franklin at the wall for the game’s first run. That solo homer opened the flood gates for the Red squad and set off a string of six straight batters to reach safely. Brady Slavens’ RBI-single made it a 2-0 game before a bases loaded walk to Zac White made it 3-0. Michael Brooks made the first out but his ground ball to third pushed a run across before Jackson Cobb’s double off the left-center field wall blew the game open with two more runs. Cullen Smith added his own run-scoring double and Goodheart chipped in a RBI-single but it was Slavens who delivered the knockout blow with a mammoth three-run homer off top of the new building in right field to cap the 11-run rally.