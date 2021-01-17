Red Wolves complete sweep of ULM with 93-72 victory

The 93 points scored by A-State are the most in a Sun Belt Conference home game since posting 94 points against Western Kentucky back on January 15, 2005

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Double-doubles from Norchad Omier and Marquis Eaton helped the Arkansas State men's basketball team complete a weekend series sweep against ULM with a 93-72 Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

The 93 points scored by A-State (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) are the most in a Sun Belt Conference home game since posting 94 points against Western Kentucky back on January 15, 2005 (94-90, W).

Omier collected his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 22 points and 17 rebounds, his eighth-straight game with 10 or more rebounds. Eaton posted his first career double-double finishing with 17 points and a career-high 10 assists, the first point-assist double-double since Donte Thomas had 18 points and 10 assists against Chattanooga on November 20, 2016. Caleb Fields added 19 points, five assists and four rebounds while Keyon Wesley had 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench. Russell Harrison and Koreem Ozier led ULM (4-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) with 18 points each.

The Red Wolves got off to a quick start leading 14-2 just over four minutes in, but the Warhawks answered with a 21-4 run to lead 23-18 with 8:42 to play in the first half. The five-point lead was the largest of the game for the Warhawks as the Red Wolves battled back and took a 39-36 lead to the halftime break.

After ULM took a 49-48 lead with 16:18 to play, A-State used a 13-2 run to open a 10-point advantage, 61-51, with 12:46 to play. The Red Wolves led by at least six points the remainder of the afternoon and used an 18-3 run to end the game to turn a 75-69 lead into the 93-72 final margin. Omier scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds in the final 20 minutes, one more than the Warhawks had for the period.

The Red Wolves shot 52.6 percent (30-57), hitting 6-of-14 (.429) beyond the arc, while holding ULM to 38.3 percent (23-60), 8-of-20 (.400) from 3-point range. A-State outscored the Warhawks 27-18 at the charity stripe, hitting 81.8 percent (27-33) compared to 85.7 percent (18-21) for ULM. A-State out-rebounded ULM 44-34 and had a 40-26 advantage in paint points.