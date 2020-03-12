Red Wolves Fall at Memphis

Marquis Eaton crossed the 1,000-career points plateau, but Memphis ran past the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 83-54 Wednesday at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marquis Eaton crossed the 1,000-career points plateau, but Memphis ran past the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 83-54 Wednesday at FedExForum.

Eaton and Markise Davis led A-State (0-3) with 13 points, respectively, while Caleb Fields also finished in double figures with 11. Fields, Norchad Omier, Keyon Wesley and Caleb London led the team with five rebounds, respectively, while Eaton had a team-high three assists. Lester Quinones, 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Moussa Cisse, 14 points and 10 rebounds, had double-doubles to pace Memphis (2-2).

Eaton scored the first bucket of the game to cross the 1,000-point plateau for his career. He became the 29th player in program history to do so, coming in his 99th career game. After taking the 2-0 lead, A-State did not lead again as the Tigers built a 21-6 advantage with 12:25 to go in the first half. The Red Wolves battled back to within five, 26-21 with 6:54 left in the period, but Memphis outscored A-State 22-5 to lead 48-26 at the break.

Davis found his touch in the second half, scoring 13 points, eight of which helped spark a 10-0 run to get the Red Wolves within 19, 56-37, with 15:49 to play. A-State chipped away to trail by 16, 60-44, with 9:29 to play, but the Tigers did not allow the Red Wolves to get any closer.

The Red Wolves shot 33 percent (17-52) for the game, hitting 33 percent (5-15) beyond the arc, but struggled at the free throw line making 54 percent (15-28). A-State held Memphis to 43 percent (30-70) shooting, including 23 percent (6-26) beyond the arc, but the Tigers shot 77 percent (17-22) at the stripe. The Tigers out-rebounded A-State 49-32, 14-6 on the offensive glass, and held a 14-2 advantage in second chance points. Memphis also had a 44-22 edge in points in the paint and outscored the A-State bench 39-17. The Red Wolves committed 18 turnovers to Memphis’ 12 leading to the Tigers 26-6 advantage in points off turnovers.