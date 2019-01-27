CONWAY, S.C. — The Arkansas State women’s basketball team suffered an 88-72 setback against Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Three A-State (8-11, 3-5) players scored in double-figures, led by sophomore forward Peyton Martin with 14,Akasha Westbrook with 12 and Jada Ford with 11. Martin also finished with a team-high eight rebounds, while freshman guard Jireh Washington dished out five assists.

“We played really well for the majority of this game and the thing to you always have to keep in mind about this team is that they are averaging 74 points a game and that tells you they have the ability to score if you allow them to get going,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “That’s pretty much what happened to us in that we allowed to start scoring and we just couldn’t stop them once they got going.”

The Red Wolves led by 15 with 5:06 to go in the third quarter after Lycia Peevy knocked down a 3-pointer in transition to cap a quick 6-0 run after Westbrook converted an and-1 opportunity on the previous possession.

The Chanticleers shot their way back into the game, however, and went on a 12-0 run to get within 64-61 with a 1:29 to go in the frame. D.J. Williams was a spark for the Chants, scoring 14 of her 23 points in the quarter.

Coastal Carolina quickly tied the game at 67-67 to start the fourth quarter, but A-State answered when Trinitee Jackson knocked down 1-of-2 free throws to go up one. The two teams traded baskets until the Chants were able to build a 75-70 advantage with 5:58 remaining.

The deficit continued to grow as A-State struggled to knock down shots, which allowed Coastal Carolina to end the game on an 11-0 run.

The Red Wolves fell behind early in the contest but used big runs of their own to erase a 9-point first quarter deficit. Washington made two free throws to cap a 12-2 march by A-State to put her squad ahead 33-32. A 7-0 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to 50-38 after Starr Taylor collected a steal and got a layup. Ford scored all 11 of her points in the second quarter and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including three, 3-pointers.

Coastal Carolina was led offensively by Caitlin Roche’s 28 points, while Williams finished with 23.

Arkansas State returns to the court when it will travel to Little Rock for an in-state matchup with the Trojans on Feb. 2. Tip-off from the Jack Stephens Center is set for 3:00 p.m.