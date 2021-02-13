Red Wolves Remain Hot, Oust Trojans 73-62

It may have been frozen outside First National Bank Arena, but Arkansas State men’s basketball provided some heat, trouncing in-state rival Little Rock 73-62.

JONESBORO, Ark — It may have been frozen outside First National Bank Arena, but Arkansas State men’s basketball provided some heat, trouncing in-state rival Little Rock 73-62 Friday night.

The Red Wolves (9-9, 6-5 SBC) led for all but 21 seconds and led by as much as 20 in the victory over the Trojans (10-10, 6-7), winning their third consecutive contest and fourth in the last five games.

Norchad Omier was once again a force, recording his 11th double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 boards. Marquis Eaton led A-State with 17 points and eight assists while Caleb Fields chipped in 13 points and six assists to no turnovers. Eaton and Fields combined for 14 assists to zero giveaways.

As a team, the Red Wolves shot 50.0 percent (24-48) from the field, 37.5 percent (6-16) from three-point range. The Scarlet and Black only allowed nine turnovers while forcing the Trojans into 14. For Little Rock, Ben Coupet, Jr. led all players with 22 points and Ruot Monyyong notched a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 13 boards.

A-State struck first, leading 4-0, although Little Rock took its only lead after five points from Coupet, Jr. The Red Wolves would lead by as much as 20 twice in the first half, trailing for only 21 seconds and held a commanding 40-22 lead at the half.

In the second half, Little Rock would close the gap to as close as 14, but A-State continued to hold off the Trojans any further. After a pair of free throws by Fields made it 63-44 with under eight minutes to go, Little Rock went on a 7-0 run to trim A-State’s lead to 12. Eaton then broke the run with a transition layup at the 4:32 mark. A jumper by CJ White cut the Red Wolves’ lead to nine with just over a minute to play, but an emphatic slam by Omier with 33 seconds remaining to beat the shot clock sealed the deal.