Red Wolves secure conference opener against UL-Monroe

JONESBORO, Ark. — Strong offensive efforts along with a solid defensive strategy, the Arkansas State women's soccer team defeated Louisiana-Monroe 6-1 in its conference opener, Sunday.



In the 17th minute, Hailey Furio collected a perfect through ball, sent down from the left side to the center from Sarah Sodoma. Furio then launched the ball, which zipped through the right side of the goal to put Arkansas State on top, 1-0. Furio scored again in the 79th, after an incredible assist by Darby Stotts.



Senior Olivia Smith added insurance to the Red Wolves lead in the 24th minute when she used her strength to position herself in front of a Warhawk defender then turned and launched the ball through the bottom left corner of the net.



Haley Husted recorded her first goal of the season in the 81st minute, giving the Red Wolves a 5-1 lead over the Warhawks.



Sodoma notched a successful penalty kick in the 64th minute, giving the squad a 3-1 advantage. The PK marks the 23rd goal of Sodoma's career, which ties the all-time leading career goals scored record.



Stotts registered her first career goal in the 83rd minute. Stotts finished the match with four shots, two shots on goal, and an assist.



The young backline for A-State held ULM to only one goal, which came in the 42nd minute. Senior Megan McClure finished the day with two saves.



A-State (2-0) outshot the Warhawks 21-7 as 11 shots landed on target for the Red Wolves compared to ULM's 3. The home team took three corners on the day.



Arkansas State will return to action Thursday, Sept. 24, when it travels to Louisiana. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m.