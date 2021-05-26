Reddies earn No. 6 seed, face UCM in NCAA Regional

The Reddies (26-17) will meet the top seeded hosts Central Missouri at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — GAC Tournament Champion Henderson State was tabbed as the No. 6 seed in the 2021 Central Regional on Sunday night, officially securing the program's second-ever trip to the NCAA DII Tournament.

The Reddies (26-17) will meet the top seeded hosts Central Missouri at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Mules are the MIAA regular season and tournament champions and are currently the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Henderson, who completed a dream run to the GAC Tournament title on Tuesday afternoon, joins GAC rivals Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas, who received the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively. The GAC was the only league in the region to put three teams into the NCAA Tournament. No. 2 seed Augustana and No. 3 seed Minnesota State of the NSIC round out the six-team field.

HSU's only prior NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015 proved to be a crowning moment for the program, as the Reddies went undefeated to capture the Central Region Championship and advance to the DII College World Series.



All the games of the 2021 NCAA Central Regional will be streamed live and available for free at hsusports.com. Additionally, a Henderson radio broadcast of each game will be available at this link and on station 100.9 FM in Arkadelphia, 99.3 FM in Benton, 106.7 FM in Gurdon, 99.7 FM in Hot Springs and 104.1 FM in Malvern.