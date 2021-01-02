Report: Arkansas to hire Tulsa's Jermial Ashley

First reported by Football Scoop, Ashley has spend the last six seasons at Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — According to multiple reports, Arkansas football is set to hire Jermial Ashley.

First reported by Football Scoop, Ashley would replace Razorbacks defensive line coach, Derrick LeBlanc, who has reportedly been eyeing a return to the NFL.

Ashley has spent the last six seasons at Tulsa, and in 2020, he helped lead the Golden Hurricane to 13th in the nation in tackles for loss, averaging 7.67 per game.