Report: Arkansas to play in Texas Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Arkansas is going bowling.
Sam Pittman has been vocal about the fact that he feels the Razorbacks deserve a bowl bid in a year where their three SEC wins would equate to six or seven wins in a typical season with a non-conference schedule, and said after the loss to Alabama that he "doesn't see a reason" why the players wouldn't want to go to a bowl.
The Mercari Texas Bowl announced Sunday afternoon that TCU would be the representative from the Big 12.
The Texas Bowl would be the first bowl game for Arkansas since the Razorbacks lost to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in 2016.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.