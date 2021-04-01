Report: Barry Odom one of Steve Sarkisian's top targets

The Arkansas defensive coordinator is reportedly being looked at for the same position at Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — A team looking to return to the top tier of college football is reportedly eyeing Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

According to a report by Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Odom is one of the top targets for new Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, after former South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp, turned down the opportunity to be the new defensive coordinator for the Longhorns.

From @dennisdoddcbs: Will Muschamp turns down offer to return to Texas as defensive coordinator, Barry Odom on short listhttps://t.co/i4cPiJIEbF — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 4, 2021

The Razorbacks defense improved in its first year under Odom, allowing 34.9 points per game, a two point improvement from 2019. Prior to joining Sam Pittman's staff, Odom helped Missouri to back-to-back SEC Championship Games (2013-14) as Gary Pinkel's defensive coordinator from 2012-15, prior to taking over as head coach before the 2016 season.

Odom's 2015 unit finished sixth nationally in total defense, allowing slightly more than 300 yards per game.