BOSTON — After being fired by Arkansas following the 2017 season, former Razorback head football coach, Bret Bielema has been working as the "Consultant to the Head Coach" of the New England Patriots. But according to new reports, his role could be changing in a major way.

Per a report by Boston Globe reporter, Ben Volin, Bielema could be the next Defensive Coordinator for New England. Current Patriots Defensive Coordinator, Brian Flores, has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins with an official announcement coming after the Super Bowl.

While Greg Schiano is a name that has been mentioned in conjunction with the upcoming opening, according to Volin, Bielema “has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.”

The position with the Patriots would be Bielema's first NFL job. His previous experience has all been at the collegiate level, including a 29-34 record at Arkansas from 2013 through 2017.