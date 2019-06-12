FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Though the case for Lane Kiffin remains strong, a new name entered the mix for the open Arkansas job on Thursday night.

It's a name that should be familiar to fans in the Natural State, considering that he worked at Arkansas State not too long ago.

Per Football Scoop, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin also interviewed for the Arkansas job.

The Broncos are 11-1 this season and will host Hawaii on Saturday, December 7 in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

Harsin has been at the helm of Boise State since the 2014 season.

In that time, he's racked up a 63-16 record and has won 10 or more games in five of his six seasons.

During his tenure in Boise, the Broncos have been to five bowl games, producing a 3-1 record. Boise State accepted a big to the 2018 Servpro First Responder Bowl against Boston College. The game was cancelled after the first quarter due to inclement weather in the area and ruled a no-contest for each team.

Prior to Boise State, Harsin has the head coach at Arkansas State during the 2013 season. He led the Red Wolves to an 8-5 record and a win the GoDaddy Bowl over Ball State.

Harsin's overall record as a head coach is 70-21 and he's never had a losing season.