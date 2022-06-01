Former Wayzata, U of M football star Marion Barber III found dead

According to KXAS, Barber was found unresponsive inside his apartment in Frisco, Texas. Authorities have not provided any details about his death.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died.

Officials with the Gophers football team confirmed Barber's death on Twitter. He was 38 years old.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken, as we lost one of the greatest to ever wear the Maroon and Gold today," the tweet reads. "Out thoughts are with the amazing Barber family during this tragic time."

Our hearts are absolutely broken, as we lost one of the greatest to ever wear the Maroon and Gold today. Our thoughts are with the amazing Barber family during this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/y4qIRebwBr — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) June 2, 2022

According to KXAS, an NBA affiliate out of Dallas-Fort Wayne, Barber was found unresponsive inside his apartment in Frisco, Texas. Authorities have not provided any details about his death.

Barber was a standout running back and defensive back for Wayzata High School, culminating in a trip to the Class AAAAA state tournament in 2000.

The Plymouth, Minnesota native went on to star for the Gophers, amassing 3,276 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He's currently fifth in school history in career rushing yards.

Barber was joined by Laurence Maroney in 2003 to give the Gophers one of the best backfields in the country. According to Sports-Reference.com, the Gophers had the third-best rushing attack in the nation in 2003, averaging 289.2 ground yards per game. In 2004, Barber's last season with the Gophers, Minnesota averaged 256.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the country.

Barber was a fourth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 where he spent six seasons before going to Chicago in 2011. He retired after the 2011 season, rounding out his NFL career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the tweet reads. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

