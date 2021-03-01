Report: Justin Stepp to join staff at South Carolina

Stepp has been the wide receivers coach at Arkansas since 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — It sounds like a coach from Sam Pittman's staff could be joining another SEC program.

According to a report from Football Scoop, Arkansas wide receivers coach, Justin Stepp, will be joining Shane Beamer at South Carolina in the same position. Stepp is the lone holdover from the Chad Morris era, and has been with the Razorbacks since 2018.

Although Stepp did not produce a 1,000 receiver during his three seasons in Fayetteville, five player combined for six 400-plus yard seasons and 26 total touchdowns.

Following a solid freshman season in which he caught 29 passes for 475 yards, Treylon Burks exploded under Stepp's tutelage in 2020, leading the Razorbacks with 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns.

Per the South Carolina 247Sports site, TheBigSpur.com, Stepp began his coaching career in South Carolina at Fort Mill High School in 2007.