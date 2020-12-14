Report: Major Applewhite to become next offensive coordinator at Arkansas State

According to Football Scoop, new Butch Jones has tabbed the former Houston head coach to be the Red Wolves' new offensive coordinator

JONESBORO, Arkansas — More changes reportedly coming for the staff at Arkansas State.

According to Football Scoop, Butch Jones will hire Major Applewhite to be the Red Wolves' new offensive coordinator. The former Texas quarterback was the head coach at Houston from 2016-2018, but went 0-3 in the Cougars' bowl games.

Applewhite has spent the last two seasons alongside Jones as an analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide.