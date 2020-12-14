Report: Major Applewhite to become next offensive coordinator at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Arkansas — More changes reportedly coming for the staff at Arkansas State.
According to Football Scoop, Butch Jones will hire Major Applewhite to be the Red Wolves' new offensive coordinator. The former Texas quarterback was the head coach at Houston from 2016-2018, but went 0-3 in the Cougars' bowl games.
Applewhite has spent the last two seasons alongside Jones as an analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Jones was hired as the 31st head football coach at Arkansas State on Saturday, following Blake Anderson's departure for Utah State earlier in the week.