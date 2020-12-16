Report: Ryan Aplin returning to Arkansas State as running backs coach

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, Aplin will join Butch Jones' new staff at Arkansas State after serving as the Co-Offensive Coordinator at Western Kentucky

JONESBORO, Arkansas — A familiar face could be back on the sidelines in Jonesboro.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, former Arkansas State quarterback Ryan Aplin will join Butch Jones' staff as the running backs coach.

SOURCE: Expect #WKU Co-OC Ryan Aplin to become the new RB coach at #ArkansasState. The 30-year-old Aplin was a record-setting QB and a former two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the Red Wolves. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2020

Aplin spent the 2020 season as the Co-Offensive Coordinator at Western Kentucky. Prior to his stint in Owensboro, Aplin was the Offensive Coordinator at North Alabama from 2018-19, and the wide receivers coach at both UT-Chattanooga (2017) and North Alabama (2016).

Aplin is best remember by fans as a star quarterback for the Red Wolves from 2008-2012. The former two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year played under both Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn, leading A-State to back-to-back conference championships in 2011 and 2012.