Report: Sam Pittman tabs Kenny Guiton to replace Justin Stepp

A former Ohio State quarterback, Guiton has almost exclusively worked with wide receivers since beginning his coaching career in 2015.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — That was fast.

Less than 24-hours after reports surfaced that Arkansas wide receivers coach, Justin Stepp, was leaving Fayetteville to join Shane Beamer's inaugural staff at South Carolina, Football Scoop is reporting that Sam Pittman has tabbed Kenny Guiton to fill the vacant roll.

Guiton is a former Ohio State quarterback that threw for 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions under Urban Meyer in 2013 before a brief stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.