Report: Sam Pittman tabs Kenny Guiton to replace Justin Stepp

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — That was fast.
Less than 24-hours after reports surfaced that Arkansas wide receivers coach, Justin Stepp, was leaving Fayetteville to join Shane Beamer's inaugural staff at South Carolina, Football Scoop is reporting that Sam Pittman has tabbed Kenny Guiton to fill the vacant roll.
Guiton is a former Ohio State quarterback that threw for 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions under Urban Meyer in 2013 before a brief stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Guiton began his coaching career at Houston as graduate assistant in 2015, and has almost exclusively coached wide receivers over the last six seasons. His coaching stops include Texas, Houston, Louisiana Tech, and most recently, Colorado State.