According to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson is a possible candidate for Mizzou's next coach.

As Missouri’s football coaching search emerges, candidate names continue to fly in looks to replace former coach Barry Odom.

Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson's name is picking up steam as he has talked to Missouri officials multiple times this week and is interested in the position, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch source said Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Coach Anderson has an overall record of 46-30 in six seasons at Arkansas State, along with two conference championships.

Anderson previously worked as an offensive assistant at North Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette, Middle Tennessee and New Mexico. His two-year stop at UNC under former Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora is his only coaching experience at a Power Five program, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The report says Anderson is under contract with Arkansas State for two more seasons, with a buyout of $500,000.

This season, Anderson did not have a regular start outside of football, as his wife Wendy died of cancer shortly before the season began.

The Dispatch reports other names linked to the job in recent days include Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Charlotte’s Will Healy, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain, Army’s Jeff Monken and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun. A source close to Monken said this week the Black Knights coach would be interested in the position if offered.

Arkansas State football is 7-5 and are bowl-eligible for the 2019 season.

