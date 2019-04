LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback Sindey Moncrief has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2019 according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Known as one of the triplets along with Marvin Delph and Ron Brewer, Moncrief led the Razorbacks to the Southwest Conference Championship and a final four appearance in 1978.

Moncrief a five time All-Star with the Milwaukee Bucks following his career at Arkansas.