Report: UCF eyeing Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir to replace Danny White

JONESBORO, Arkansas — It was just two months ago that Arkansas State was looking for a new head football coach. And now, they may be searching for a new athletic director as well.
First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, UCF is targeting Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir.
Mohajir would replace former Central Florida athletic director, Danny White, who left the Golden Knights to take over at Tennessee at the end of January.
Per Thamel, as of Monday, February 8, a deal has not been completed, but could be finalized as soon as Tuesday.
Mohajir has been in Jonesboro since 2012.