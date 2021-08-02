Report: UCF eyeing Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir to replace Danny White

First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, an announcement about the hire could come as soon as Tuesday

JONESBORO, Arkansas — It was just two months ago that Arkansas State was looking for a new head football coach. And now, they may be searching for a new athletic director as well.

First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, UCF is targeting Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir.

Sources: The UCF search is focused on Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir. The deal isn't completed, but discussions are progressing. Expect an announcement in the next 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 8, 2021

Mohajir would replace former Central Florida athletic director, Danny White, who left the Golden Knights to take over at Tennessee at the end of January.

Per Thamel, as of Monday, February 8, a deal has not been completed, but could be finalized as soon as Tuesday.