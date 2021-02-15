Report: UCF offers head coaching job to Gus Malzahn

First reported by the Orlando Sentinel Sunday, UCF has offered their head coaching job to Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn may be back on the sidelines soon.

First reported by the Orlando Sentinel Sunday, Malzahn has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at UCF.

The former Auburn head coach was fired on December 13, 2020, after eight years at the helm of the Tigers program. During his tenure, Malzahn captured two SEC West crowns, a conference championship, and led Auburn to the 2014 BCS Championship game against Florida State.

But his teams failed to live up to expectations in the last two seasons, the 2020 Tigers finishing the regular season a disappointing 6-4.

The reported offer comes less than a week after Terry Mohajir was brought on to be the Golden Knights' new athletic director, hired away from Arkansas State, to which both Malzahn and Mohajir have ties.

Malzahn and Mohajir crossed paths in Jonesboro briefly during Malzahn's only season as the head coach of the Red Wolves, leading Arkansas State to a 9-3 record in 2012 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Auburn in December of that year.

Mohajir was hired at his alma mater in September 2012, hiring Malzahn's replacement, Bryan Harsin, before eventually hiring Blake Anderson, and most recently Butch Jones.