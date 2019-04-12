FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It looks like Lane Kiffin isn't the only person that Arkansas has talked to about being the next head coach of the Razorbacks.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz also interviewed for the job.

Fritz is in his fourth year at Tulane, guiding the Green Wave to 6-6 in 2019 and their second consecutive bowl bid.

In 2018, Fritz guided Tulane to its fifth bowl victory in 125 years, a share of the American Athletic Conference title and just its sixth winning season in the last 37 years.

Fritz is 22-27 all-time at Tulane and had previous coaching stops at Central Missouri, Sam Houston State, and Georgia Southern.

Fritz is also said to be interviewing for the head coaching job at Missouri, which is reportedly his "dream job".

The Tigers fired Barry Odom Saturday, just a day after beating Arkansas 24-14 in the Battle Line Rivalry.