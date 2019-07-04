FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just less than a week after his name first popped up in the Arkansas coaching search, Nevada coach Eric Musselman could be headed to Fayetteville.

Multiple national reports have surfaced that indicated Musselman and Arkansas are in the final stages of working out a deal that would lock him in with the Razorbacks.

Musselman led Nevada to 110 wins during his four seasons as head coach, while winning no fewer than 24 games, while guiding the Wolf Pack to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Nevada was ranked as high as No. 5 in the national polls during the 2018-19 season. The Wolf Pack won the Mountain West Conference regular season title and was No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Florida in the first round.