Rucker sets FBS freshman receiving record in A-State win

JONESBORO, Ark — Corey Rucker set the NCAA FBS record for a freshman with 310 yards receiving and caught four touchdown passes to help Arkansas State beat UL Monroe 48-15.

Rucker, who caught nine passes, surpassed C.J. Johnson for the FBS freshman record and Lennie Johnson for the program record.

His four TD receptions tied a program record with Omar Bayless and Alfred Bentley. The Red Wolves had 511 yards passing.

Layne Hatcher threw for 326 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, and Jeff Foreman caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Hunt was 20 of 34 for 203 yards and a touchdown for the Warhawks.

