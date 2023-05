Jett Bull's header put Russellville ahead in the 11th minute and was ultimately the deciding factor in the Class 5A state championship game.

CONWAY, Ark. — Russellville claimed its seventh state championship on Friday after outlasting Hot Springs Lakeside 1-0 in the Class 5A title game at Estes Stadium in Conway.

It's the second consecutive state championship for the Cyclones.

In the 11th minute, Russellville's Jett Bull found the back of the net off a header to give the Cyclones their lone goal of the game.

