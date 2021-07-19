Ryan Costeiu signs with Angels

LOS ANGELES — Another Diamond Hog made it official Monday.
Per Jim Callis of MLB.com, relief pitcher Ryan Costeiu signed with the Los Angeles Angels for just under slot value, coming in at $222,500.
Costeiu was drafted by the Angels in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the No. 201 overall.
The right-hander finished the season with an 8-3 record in 26 total appearances. Used primarily as a middle-inning or situational reliever, Costeiu threw 30 innings on the season, finishing with a 5.10 ERA while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.