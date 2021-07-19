Ryan Costeiu signs with Angels

The relief pitcher was drafted by the Angels in the 7th round with the No. 201 overall pick

LOS ANGELES — Another Diamond Hog made it official Monday.

Per Jim Callis of MLB.com, relief pitcher Ryan Costeiu signed with the Los Angeles Angels for just under slot value, coming in at $222,500.

7th-rder Ryan Costeiu signs w/@angels for $222,500 (pick 201 value = $229,700). Arkansas RHP, reliever w/plus changeup, fastball up to 95 mph, mixes in a curveball. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2021

