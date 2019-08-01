FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football had already received news of two of its top defensive players coming back to school. Both Sosa Agim & Scoota Harris tweeted their intentions to return for their senior seasons.

On Monday, Ryan Pulley was the first Hog to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The defensive back announced his decision on Twitter.

For his career, the hard-hitting Fort Meyers, Florida native posted 93 tackles and 6 interceptions including a trio as a junior. Pulley also recorded 20 pass defenses.

Pulley tore his right pectoral muscle in the 2017 season opener against Florida A&M, before bouncing back with 37 tackles, 7 breakup year in the fall.

The 2019 NFL Draft takes place in Nashville between April 25 & 27. Razorback linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been invited to the NFL combine.