NEW ORLEANS — The mini-saga of Demario Davis' "Man of God" headband has taken a great turn for the Saints linebacker, his growing fan base and a Mississippi hospital, too.

After appealing the NFL's decision, Davis will no longer have to pay the $7,000 he was fined for wearing a customized "Man of God" headband during the Saints' Week 3 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, he announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won't have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!" Davis wrote with the post.

He's referring to the students at St. Louis King of France school in Metairie, who rallied around Davis with their own custom-made headbands on Tuesday.

Davis first publicized he had been fined for breaking the NFL's uniform rules ahead of the Saints' Week 4 win against the Dallas Cowboys. From there, he asked his fans if he should continue to wear the headband, and began selling other "Woman of God" and "Child of God" headbands as well.

Davis, a Mississippi native, said he'll now be taking the total $7,017 he would have paid, plus $30,000 he's raised in headband sales, to donate nearly $40,000 to St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

"That means y'all helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy!" Davis wrote.

