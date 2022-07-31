Arkansas's largest high school football game to return to Little Rock

Tickets for the Salt Bowl, Arkansas's largest high school football game, will go on sale at Big Red convenience stores starting on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's largest high school football game will soon return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Longtime rivals the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets will be going head to head in the 2022 Salt Bowl that will be happening on August 27 at 7:00 p.m.

This year, the Benton Panthers will be the visiting team, and their fans will sit on the east side of the stadium, and the Bryant Hornets will be the home team, with their fans sitting on the west side.

Tickets will go on sale starting at noon on Monday, August 1 and they can be purchased at all Saline County Big Red convenience store locations.

The cost of the tickets is $15 and they will include a Salt Bowl t-shirt.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets at War Memorial Stadium on the day of the game but those will not include a t-shirt.

