Salt Bowl to be largest outdoor event in Arkansas since start of COVID-19 outbreak

The Salt Bowl is still happening, but with lots of changes -- a limited crowd, mask requirement, and no pre-gaming, among other things.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Salt Bowl, the largest high school football game in the state, will look a lot different this year.

It also happens to be the largest outdoor event in Arkansas since the pandemic hit.

"It means a lot to me and my family to be a part of something so big,” said Lee Crow, a die-hard Salt Bowl fan.

Crow said the game is a family tradition of his for more than a decade, but this year, the friendly rivalry that typically draws in a roaring crowd of 30,000 people will look different.

"We are going to be limited to 12,000 fans,” said Shane Broadway, Salt Bowl spokesperson.

Broadway said 2,000 tickets are reserved for parents of athletes and band members. Each school gets 5,000 additional tickets for general public.

For the first time this year, the game will be available by Pay Per View for $50. The proceeds support each school’s athletic department.

Fans who are attending the game are required to wear a mask the entire time unless they are eating.

Broadway said the concession stand is limited to pre-packaged snacks only, and he encourages fans to arrive early to ensure social distancing.

"The better we do at this game, the more opportunity teams across the state are going to have to play football this year,” said Broadway.

One of Crow's favorite Salt Bowl traditions is a no-go this year.

There will be no pre-game celebrations or tail-gaiting on War Memorial grounds.

Even with all the changes, fans like Crow said the game itself brings a sense of normalcy.

"It’s all about community,” said Crow. “It gives hope that we are headed in the right direction."

"We don't want this to be the first and the last game of the football season, so we are asking everyone to please follow the guidelines,” said Broadway.

You can purchase a ticket at any Big Red gas station in Bryant or Benton for $10.

Tickets will not be sold at the gates on game day.

Fans need to remember that the additional security measures put in place last year are still active, which are the clear bag policy and going through a metal detector.