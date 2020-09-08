Sam Pittman and Arkansas pick up verbal commitment from in-state tight end Dax Courtney

The rising junior from DeWitt had 36 catches for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns for the Dragons in 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dax Courtney is staying home.

The rising junior from DeWitt gave a verbal commitment to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday morning.

The 6'6" tight end tweeted a commitment video that has more than one thousand likes as of this writing.

Courtney caught 36 passes for more than 600 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season. He picked Arkansas over offers from Kansas, TCU, and Baylor.