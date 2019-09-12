FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is hosting a public celebration inside the Walker Pavilion as they prepare to welcome Coach Sam Pittman home, and introduce him as the new head football coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Pittman returns to The Hill after four seasons on staff at Georgia, including this last season when he served as the Associate Head Coach and offensive line coach for the Bulldogs.

Coach Pittman and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek will be available to the media inside the team room at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9

According to documents shared by Arkansas and Saturday Down South, Pittman has been signed to a five-year contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2024. The new Razorback head coach will make $3 million a year during that time.

The Razorback coach will also receive a $250,000 bonus for winning six games in a season, a $500,000 bonus for winning seven games in a season and a $750,000 bonus for winning eight games in a season. Those figures are not to be combined, meaning winning seven games will result in a total bonus of $500,000 for Pittman.

Arkansas also plans to give Pittman an automatic one-year extension if he leads the Razorbacks to a bowl game during his five-year deal, according to Saturday Down South. He can add an additional second one-year extension by leading the Razorbacks to another bowl game during the five-year period.

